Brighton Beach Still Possibly Site for Homeless Shelter

Site of the proposed shelter at 100 Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach. (Google Maps)

The Department of Homeless Services is still considering utilizing 100 Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach as a homeless shelter, months after community members and officials protested the possibility.

The proposed shelter was part of the city’s Turning the Tide initiative to combat homelessness and find new viable sites for shelters.

Residents said the possible 170 single-bed shelter for single adults would drive down real estate prices and may be a danger to the community.

Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz, whose district includes Brighton Beach, said in a statement, “I do not believe the site is appropriate based on a number of issues that the community and I have raised. In addition, I’ve said repeatedly that we don’t need more congregate shelters, but rather supportive housing to help homeless individuals get back on their feet.”

At a protest in March, a group of South Brooklyn residents called the Coalition for Safe Housing called on the city to look beyond the shelter system for a more permanent housing solution, and to respect the concerns of the local communities.

After the pushback, the Department of Homeless Services said they’d look for new sites. The shelter process involved input from local communities, and the Department would look for alternative site if community representatives urge them to find alternative locations.

Presently, a spokesperson for the Department told Hamodia that 100 Neptune is still being considered. “If NYC DSS-DHS identifies an alternative site in the community (same community district) that is viable to provide shelter to the men who would have resided at 100 Neptune Avenue, then the City will change their plans and will use that location instead,” the spokesperson said via email. “We will also provide notification to the community in advance of proceeding with any alternative site, should one be identified.”

Cymbrowitz told Hamodia, “DHS has confirmed that they have not abandoned the location as a potential site but are still actively looking for an alternate location. According to DHS, any statements made that indicate otherwise are inaccurate and false.”

