Belarus, Kyrgyzstan Added to Travel Warning List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 12:28 pm |

A Belavia Boeing 737-8K5 refueling and boarding at Minsk National Airport, Belarus. (Vasyatka1)

The Health Ministry on Sunday put out a “severe” travel warning for Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, due to the high risk of coronavirus in those countries.

The travel advisory list now includes Uganda, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Belarus, Namibia, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Kyrgyzstan and Tunisia.

Israelis are currently banned from traveling to Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia.

However, travel warnings for Nepal and the Maldives were canceled.

In Israeli schools, currently the focus of the Delta variant, there are currently 606 students and 45 teachers and staff infected with coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry’s update on Sunday.

Over two-thirds of the infected students are in junior high or high school. Over 9,891 and 97 educational workers are in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant has also been detected in Palestinian areas. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reported two cases, in Qalqilya and Salfit, respectively, in persons who returned from visits to the UAE.

According to the PA Health Ministry, 417,501 Palestinians in Yehuda and Shomron have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, less than one-fifth of the total population. Around 105,000 were Palestinians employed inside the Green Line vaccinated by Israeli medics.