BD’E – Rabbi Shlomo Lankry, zt”l

BROOKLYN -

Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:19 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Rabbi Shlomo Lankry, zt”l, who was niftar suddenly at the age of 82. Rabbi Lankry was the Rav of the Jewish Moroccan community of Flatbush for many years.

Rabbi Lankry was born in Morocco and in his youth he learned in the yeshiva of Harav Moshe Schneider, zt”l, in London. He then returned to Meknes, Morocco and taught Torah in the local yeshiva.

At the request of Harav Avraham Kalmanowitz, zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Mirrer Yeshiva in Brooklyn, Rabbi Lankry immigrated to the United States to set up Torah institutions for the Moroccan Jews who had moved to New York.

Rabbi Lankry had a humble and unassuming nature, and undertook many projects without taking credit for their ultimate success. His home was always teeming with guests, where they were welcomed with open arms and a sincere desire to help.

The levayah is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm at the Kollel Ohel Moshe building at 1848 East 7th Street in Flatbush, and kevurah will be in Eretz Yisrael.

Rabbi Lankry is survived by his wife Rebbetzin Zehavah (longtime cook in Camp Agudah); His brother David Lankry (Israel); his sons Rabbi Aron (Monsey) and Rabbi Moshe (Lakewood); and his daughters Miriam Lankry, Emily Antar and Adinah (Dede) Mezrahi.

Yehi zichro baruch.