Modiin Man Who Violated Quarantine Questioned by Police

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, June 25, 2021 at 5:00 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive-through complex to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus in a mobile testing station, in Modi’in. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Following a complaint filed by the Health Ministry, a 43-year-old resident of Modiin was questioned by police on Thursday on suspicion of violating quarantine and spreading disease.

The man is alleged to have sent his unvaccinated daughter to school upon returning to Israel from overseas, in violation of quarantine guidelines. The man’s daughter, who was carrying the coronavirus, infected other students while at school.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry reinstated the requirement to wears masks in schools in Modiin, after coronavirus outbreaks at schools in the city.

The announcement came after Modiin Mayor Chaim Bibas said he had decided to bring back the indoor mask mandate throughout the city.

“I appeal to school principals and educational staff to be strict about the order and for parents to avoid entering the grounds of educational institutions as much as possible. We must do everything we can to prevent a renewed rise in morbidity,” posted Bibas, who also heads the federation of local government leaders.