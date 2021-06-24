Indian Police Arrest Four Suspected of Involvement in Blast at Israeli Embassy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:04 am |

Policemen stand guard near the Israeli Embassy after a blast in the area in New Delhi, India, Jan. 29. (AP Photo/Rishi Lekhi)

Indian police arrested four students from the city of Cargill in the Kashmir region on suspicion of involvement in an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Jan. 29.

Local police had reportedly released security footage showing the suspects placing a small explosive device outside the embassy.

The blast, which occurred on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, shattered the windows of three parked cars. There were no injuries.

Israel and India had initially suspected that Iran was linked to the explosion.