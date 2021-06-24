Huge Emergency Operation Underway After Building Collapse in Miami

(Reuters) -

More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said in a post early Thursday.

While there were no confirmed reports of death or injury so far, an image posted on Miami Beach Police’s Twitter account showed a tangle of rubble with debris spilling down from what was left of the balconies of the building in the darkness.

“MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting,” the police said.

The reason for the collapse is unknown.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” the department said.