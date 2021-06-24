High Tech Takes Talent Search to Billboards

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:24 pm |

The Microsoft development center in Herzliya Pituach. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

Israeli tech companies seeking to fill personnel vacancies have taken to putting their Help Wanted messages on billboards in the Tel Aviv and Herzliya area.

Business intelligence company Gong, Playtika and the Group 11 venture capital fund led by founding partner Dovi Frances have all bought millions of shekels of billboard advertising in recent months, according to Globes on Thursday.

The huge ads—showing young techies and with text in English—are not only a bid to close the hiring gap, but also to increase visibility, enhance image and prestige and attract capital.

The shortage in high-tech employees has become chronic. From about 8,000 available jobs a decade ago in the tech industry, it more than doubled to 18,500 jobs on the eve of the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic at the end of 2019. According to the Israel Innovation Authority, the demand has since fallen to 13,000 available jobs, but the shortage remains acute, and companies competing fiercely for the best talent.

The hiring pitch varies. Not all the billboards that are targeting tech employees present themselves as a unicorn (a privately held startup company with a value of over $1 billion). Some are opting to sell themselves as workplaces offering self-fulfillment, healthy organizational culture, and the ability to influence the global agenda, said Globes.