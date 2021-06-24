Connecticut Jewish Center Evacuated Over Bomb Threats

NEW YORK -

The JCC of Greater New Haven, Connecticut was forced to evacuate on Thursday morning after receiving a bomb threat, Fox 61 reported.

The Woodbridge police department and fire department were on the scene, along with the FBI, New Haven, and Connecticut State Police bomb teams. It was revealed to have been a hoax and there were no injuries.

Out of an abundance of caution, the JCC remained closed for the day. The Jewish institution has previously been a target of bomb threats in 2017 and endured hateful vandalism in 2020.

Director of ADL’s Connecticut Region Steven Ginsburg said in a statement, “We are grateful to local and state law enforcement for their swift response to the threat at the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven. Out of an abundance of caution the building was safely evacuated and, fortunately, there seems to have been no imminent threat of harm to anyone.

“We have seen bomb threats in the past against the New Haven JCC, and Connecticut passed a hate crimes law focused on addressing these threats. We hope law enforcement will bring those responsible for this incident to justice, and apply the hate crimes statute as appropriate.

“At a time of rising antisemitism both in Connecticut and nationwide, we continue to call on our state and federal elected leaders to work together to help ensure the security and safety of Jewish communal institutions, including community centers and synagogues.”

