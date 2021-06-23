Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
י"ג תמוז תשפ"א
י"ג תמוז תשפ"א
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Classifieds
Tributes
Hamodia Prime
Columns
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Coronavirus
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
NYPD Commissioner Discusses Policing With Jewish Officials
Community
NYPD Commissioner Discusses Policing With Jewish Officials
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:48 pm |
י"ג תמוז תשפ"א
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:48 pm |
י"ג תמוז תשפ"א
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea (center) held a meeting Tusday in his office at One Police Plaza with Jewish community officials Yanky Meyer (left), Rabbi Berish Freilich (right), and NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, to discuss policing issues related to the Orthodox community. The officials thanked Shea for the extra police presence provided to the community following a spate of antisemitic attacks last month, as well as NYPD sensitivity-training issues related to the Orthodox community. (NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous