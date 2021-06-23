Community

NYPD Commissioner Discusses Policing With Jewish Officials

nypd jewish community
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea (center) held a meeting Tusday in his office at One Police Plaza with Jewish community officials Yanky Meyer (left), Rabbi Berish Freilich (right), and NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, to discuss policing issues related to the Orthodox community. The officials thanked Shea for the extra police presence provided to the community following a spate of antisemitic attacks last month, as well as NYPD sensitivity-training issues related to the Orthodox community. (NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor)