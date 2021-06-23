Iranian Atomic Facility Damaged in Attack

NEW YORK -

The flag of Iran is seen in front of the building of the IAEA Headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)

A sabotage attack at an Iranian atomic energy facility caused significant damages, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Iranian officials denied this and claimed the attack failed and is now under investigation. It is unclear how the attack was carried out, though Iranian media reported that a small drone attempted to sabotage a building at the Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) but was shot down.

Iran has previously downplayed attacks on its nuclear facilities, such as the April 2021 explosion at Natanz. Officials claimed the damage was minor, but subsequently admitted the mysterious explosion had set back the centrifuge program for uranium enrichment by months.

The attacks were allegedly carried out by the Mossad.

This sabotage, following the April 2021 attacks, come as Iran is in the sixth round of negotiations with the United States and Europe on the possibility of returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, albeit with stricter conditions.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was shut down due to what authorities said was an emergency technical defect.

