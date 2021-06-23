Government Approves 31 Building Plans in Yehuda and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:13 pm |

The turnoff to Yitzhar, where new housing was approved for construction on Wednesday. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90 )

Over two dozen building projects were approved for Yehuda and Shomron on Wednesday, the first to be advanced under the new Bennett-Lapid government.

The Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee, a Defense Ministry panel, gave the go-ahead to 31 of 33 applications, according to media reports.

Along with an unspecified number of housing units slated for Yitzhar and other localities, approvals were given for a mall in Mishor Adumim, a special needs school in Elkana, and batei knessiot and batei midrashot in Karnei Shomron and Kfar Adumim.

Following the decision, the Yesha Council, representing communities in Yehuda and Shomron, called on the Defense Ministry to do more:

“We’ve been waiting for half a year for the approval of homes and it still hasn’t happened,” it says. “The building committee must immediately convene to approve the building of housing units throughout the region. We’ve waited long enough.”