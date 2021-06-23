245 Fully Vaccinated Infected with Covid

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:46 pm |

Masks are on at Ben Gurion Airport, Wednesday, as country fights Delta variant. (Flash90)

A senior health said on Wednesday that over 200 new coronavirus cases were reported among fully vaccinated Israelis in the past month.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of public health services at the Health Ministry, said that 245 out of 891 new infections that were detected in the past month were people who had received two injections.

She maintained, however, that the vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant is about 88 percent, only slightly lower than other strains but still highly protective.

Accordingly, Alroy-Preis told reporters in a briefing: “It’s up to us. If someone doesn’t feel well, even if they’re vaccinated, they should go get tested [for COVID].”

Coronavirus commissioner Nahman Ash also noted on Wednesday that the latest outbreak, centered in Modiin and Binyamina, remain problematic.

“We cannot yet say that the coronavirus outbreak is under control,” said Ash.