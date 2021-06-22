Violation of COVID Restrictions at Ben Gurion Airport

Yerushalayim -

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Ben Gurion International Airport. (Flash90)

The Health Ministry in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s Office, is preparing to instate a system of fines for Israelis who violate COVID travel bans and visit countries Israel has labeled “red” due to high rates of COVID spread and contagious variants.

The Health Ministry has declared nine countries out of bounds for Israeli citizens due to the COVID situations prevailing in them, and anyone returning from those countries – including Israelis who have been vaccinated for or recovered from COVID-19 – is required to self-quarantine upon arrival. However, many citizens have found ways to travel to these destinations, and many refuse to quarantine upon returning home.

In light of these findings, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a tour and discussion at Ben Gurion airport today at 16:30, together with the minister of health and the minister of transportation. At the end of the discussion, at 18:30, the prime minister will make a statement to the media.