Staten Island Ferry to Resume Service in August

The Staten Island Ferry on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (Benjamin Kanter/Mayoral Photo Office)

The Staten Island ferry twice-hourly service will resume later this summer, after being cut during the pandemic.

Overnight ferries will return August 16, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at his press conference. It will run every half hour overnight, and more often during the day.

“The Staten Island Ferry is a lifeline for Staten Islanders. It is the way that people connect to so many things. It is crucial that the service be there for Staten Islanders,” said the mayor. “What’s better to do on a summer day than take the Staten Island ferry and see those beautiful views.”

The pandemic cuts were reversed thanks to the billions in federal aid allocated to the city’s public transit systems.

Staten Island Borough President Jimmy Oddo, who joined de Blasio via Zoom, said “We can’t have a recovery for all without a Staten Island Ferry that serves the essential workers and other folks who work outside the 9-to-5 schedule.”

