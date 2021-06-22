Clashes, Arrests in Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood

Yerushalayim -

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 5:02 am |

Protesters demonstrate against Israel’s plan to demolish some houses of Palestinians in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on June 11, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem saw clashes last night between Palestinian protesters and Jewish residents. Police broke up the unrest.

Palestinian protesters who accuse Israel of seeking to bring Jews into eastern Jerusalem by slowly evicting Arab families and replacing them with Jewish ones, threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Jewish homes, lightly wounding a woman.

Police then used riot dispersal munitions, including batons, tear gas, “skunk” water cannons and sponge-tipped bullets, to disperse the protesters.

The Israel Police said Tuesday morning that four Palestinians were arrested.