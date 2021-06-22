BD”E, High Court Justice Tzvi Tal Passes Away

Yerushalayim -

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 4:08 am |

Retired judge Tzvi Tal, z”l, speaks at the Israeli Knesset on the topic of the Tal law, November 17, 2009. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Former High Court Justice Tzvi Tal passed away on Tuesday morning, BD”E. He was 94.

He was known for the establishment in 1999 of the Tal Committee, which dealt with the automatic exemptions of chareidim from Army service.

The Tal Law, allowing yeshivah students exemption from service, was passed in 2002, and it requires renewal every five years.

A number of motions against the law were later filed with the High Court, claiming that it violated the principle of equality, and in 2012, the High Court ruled that the law is unconstitutional.