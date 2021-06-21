Police: Volunteer for Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Stabbed

NEW YORK (AP) -

Monday, June 21, 2021 at 8:13 am |

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

A campaign volunteer for mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed while canvassing for Adams in the Bronx and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 42-year-old campaign volunteer was attacked at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Morris Avenue in the South Bronx, a police spokesperson said.

Police released a photo and video of the suspected attacker, who they said fled the scene with another man. The victim was stabbed several times and was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Adams, a former police captain who is the apparent frontrunner in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New York City mayor, tweeted, “A member of Team Adams – who has been working hard & volunteering every day – was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave.”

Adams urged anyone with information about the attack to call the police tip line. He added, “We pray for him. This violence must stop.”