First Item of Knesset Business: No Confidence Motion Fails

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:25 pm |

United Torah Judaism MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni gesturing during a Knesset debate on a no-confidence motion, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

All Posts

The new Israeli government defeated the first parliamentary challenge to its legitimacy on Monday as a Likud-sponsored no-confidence motion failed to pass.

“A government founded on lies, fraud and breach of trust has no right to exist,” declared Likud’s Ofir Akunis in the Knesset plenum. Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu has said as much in recent days, accusing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of having betrayed his right-wing constituents by joining with center and left parties in the coalition.

Minister Zeev Elkin (New Hope), speaking on behalf of the government, rejected the claim, saying: “Don’t speak to us about legitimacy. If it doesn’t serve you, it’s not legitimate. If you are on the outside, it’s not legitimate,” he said, shouting to make himself heard above opposition heckling.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid claimed on Monday that upon entering office last week he found governmental ministries in “unbelievable disarray and neglect.”

“We aren’t starting from zero, but below zero,” he told a meeting for his Yesh Atid faction, and asking the public to be patient about seeing results from the transition.

“I apologize to you journalists ahead of time, this government will be a lot less interesting than the last one. We didn’t come to argue, but to work,” he said, pushing back against predictions that the conflicting ideologies of the coalition partners guarantees a short tenure.