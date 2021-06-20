Likud: Gov’t Prevented Opposition From Filing No-Confidence Motions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 10:27 am |

The Likud Party claimed Sunday that the new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett intends to reduce the number of votes of no confidence that can be filed against the government at any session of Knesset.

“After fraudulently stealing power with just six seats, the fraudulent Bennett government is trampling on the Knesset and trying to silence the Opposition,” the statement said.

“Why not shorten the process and simply abolish the Opposition? This is Iran,” the Likud’s statement concluded.