Jewish Man Harassed, Hat Stolen in Manhattan

An Jewish man seen in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A Jewish man had his hat stolen by three teenagers who demanded he say “Free Palestine” in order for it to be returned, NYPD said.

The 20-year-old-victim complied in hopes of getting his hat back, but the teenagers fled on bicycles with the hat still in their possession.

The incident occurred in Manhattan, at 43rd St and 12th Ave, last Thursday, June 17, at 5 p.m.

The incident is one of several that occurred in recent weeks in connection to the 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

