BROOKLYN -

Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 11:49 am |

An apparently stray bullet hole from was found in a shul in Flatbush on Shabbos.

The bullet hole was found in the side window of Khal Zichron Mordechai (Rabbi Sherer’s Shul) on Nostrand Avenue between L and M. The incident is believed to have occurred early Shabbos afternoon, when the shul was empty.

The incident is under investigation, but law enforcement believe it was a stray bullet rather than a targeted shooting, a Shomrim source told Hamodia.

