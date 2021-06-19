Biden to Host Rivlin on June 28

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Saturday, June 19, 2021

President Reuven Rivlin (L) poses for a picture with then-Vice President Joe Biden at the President’s residence in Yerushalayim in 2016. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

President Joe Biden plans to host outgoing President Reuven Rivlin at the White House on June 28, the White House said on Saturday.

“President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Rivlin will visit shortly before he is due to end his seven-year term in July.

Yitzchak Herzog was elected the country’s new president this month.

The role of president is largely ceremonial.

“President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years,” Psaki said.