YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:02 pm |

The official residence of the Prime Minister of Israel, on Balfour Street, Yerushalayim.

The offices of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu have reached an agreement under which the Netanyahu family will vacate the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour St. next mont.

It was agreed that the Netanyahu family will end their stay at the residence on July 10. Until then, no official meetings will be held at the residence.

The next day, the residence will be used by Bennett.