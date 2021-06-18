Ukraine Ambassador: Uman Is Ready for Breslovers

Friday, June 18, 2021 at 4:10 am |

Ukrainian law enforcement officers stand guard at Novi Yarylovychi border crossing point, blocking Chassidim from entering Ukraine from the territory of Belarus who gathered in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine ahead of last Rosh Hashanah. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko, File)

The preparation of the annual pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah was the subject of an online meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, President of the United Jewish Organization of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn David Niedermann, and the President of the Rabi Nachman International Charitable Foundation Nathan Ben Noon, the Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv reported on Wednesday on its social media page.

The three discussed preparations for the annual visit of Chassidim from around the world to Uman for Rosh Hashanah. The ambassador stressed the need to comply with the requirements of Ukrainian law during the visit to Ukraine.

According to the embassy, as of June 9, entry into Ukraine of foreigners and stateless persons must be accompanied by an insurance certificate issued by an insurance company registered in Ukraine, or a foreign insurance company with an office in Ukraine or one with a contractual relationship with an insurance company-partner in Ukraine, which covers the costs associated with the treatment of COVID-19, patient observation. The insurance must be valid for the period of the stay in Ukraine.

In case of the absence of an insurance certificate and/or a negative test result for COVID-19, or a document confirming receipt of the full vaccination course, foreigners and stateless persons will be denied entry to Ukraine.

They also agreed to make the effort to take the necessary measures to address controversial issues related to illegal construction in the city of Uman ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

The Ukraine Ambassador stressed the readiness of the local authorities and the central government to provide the necessary assistance in the development of the memorial complex and the preservation of Jewish cemeteries.