YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, June 18, 2021 at 3:51 am |

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. (Flash90)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit implied on Thursday that he opposed incoming Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s plan to split the powers of the position.

In a speech at a conference at Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv, Mandelblit said that he opposed splitting the powers of the military advocate general, who acts both as a legal consultant and the head of the military legal system similar to the attorney general.