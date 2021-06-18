IDF, Police Thwart Weapon Smuggling From Lebanon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, June 18, 2021 at 4:18 am |

The weapons that were apprehended on Friday morning. (IDF)

On Friday morning, IDF observation troops in cooperation with the Israeli Police “Yagal” Unit, spotted a suspect smuggling a bag from Lebanon into Israeli territory, in the area of Metula. Later, another suspect came to collect the bag on the Israeli side. IDF troops and the Israeli Police monitored the suspects throughout the smuggling attempt, thwarted the smuggling attempt and apprehended the suspect.

During the apprehension, 12 firearms were confiscated.

The suspect and the findings were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The IDF and the Israeli Police are leading a continuous large-scale effort against weapon smuggling attempts from Lebanon into Israel.