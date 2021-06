WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2:12 am |

Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Secretary of State Blinken spoke on Thursday with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and discussed “the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations in practical ways,” the State Department said in a statement.

“They also shared opinions on opportunities to deepen normalization efforts as well as on regional security issues, including Iran,” the State Department said.