WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 9:21 am |

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov. (Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo)

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, will resume his duties in Washington next week after being temporarily recalled since March, Interfax cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Thursday.