French Boutique Airline to Fly Tel Aviv-Paris-Newark Route

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:41 pm |

La Compagnie’s Airbus A321neo seen making approach to Newark Airport. (Adam Moreira)

The all-business class La Compagnie airline said on Thursday it will begin offering flights from Tel Aviv to Paris (Orly) and Newark on July 22, Globes reported.

The French carrier plans three weekly flights, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. The 76 seats on the planes (business class only) open up into double beds and other conveniences.

CEO Christian Vernet said: “Our flights are suitable for anybody who is seeking spacious seating, comfort and a more personal flight experience. We are looking forward to presenting our service to the Israeli market.”

For bookings prior to July 15, a Tel Aviv-Paris return ticket is $1,100 and a Tel Aviv – Newark (New York) return ticket is $2,000. After that, it will cost more.