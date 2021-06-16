Western States Scorched by Record-Breaking Heatwave

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:43 pm |

A man passes a fountain on an extreme hot summer day, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Eight southwestern states under both Red Flag Warnings and Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories as heatwaves bake the area.

Phoenix, Arizona, reached a 115 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, tying with the city’s 1974 record for hottest temperature, Fox News reported.

Denver, Colorado reached a high of 101 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking its previous record of 97 degrees Fahrenheit.

In Montana and Wyoming, rural residents had to flee wildfires.

California’s Bay Area is bracing for “Dangerous and near record-breaking heat,” warned the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area.

Texans lost power as energy plants went offline due to the heat, months after Texas’s grid sagged under a massive snowstorm that caused blackouts that lasted for days.

“Dozens (possibly hundreds) of daily record high maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be set over the next few days in California, the Intermountain West, Desert Southwest, Rockies, and Central/Northern Plains,” the National Weather Service warned.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com