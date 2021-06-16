Southern Israel Experiences 4.2 Quake

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 4:02 am |

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was felt overnight Tuesday in the south of Israel.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The epicenter was 68 km northeast of Eilat at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Israel was shaken by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake originating from the Cyprus area in January. Last December, the Eilat area was hit by a 3.8 tremor.

Israel is situated on the East African Rift, which runs through the Jordan Valley, on the border with Jordan, an area prone to earthquakes.

The last major earthquake to hit the region occurred in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude tremor that killed 500 people and injured another 700.

Experts on the issue say that Israel experiences a devastating earthquake every 100 years and have warned that such a disastrous occurrence is just a question of time.