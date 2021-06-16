Palestinians Disavow Renewing Peace Talks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:44 pm |

Palestinian Hamas Gaza Chief Yehya Al-Sinwar (left) and head of the Egyptian general intelligence Abbas Kamel meet in Gaza. (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/Pool)

Reports of movement toward resuming peace talks has provoked a negative reaction from the Palestinian leadership, The Jerusalem Post said on Wednesday.

Channel 12 claimed on Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority has formed a negotiating team to meet with representatives from Israel’s new government, at the behest of the Biden administration.

According to the report, the PA will demand that the situation that existed in the Yehuda and Shomron should be restore, which means that the IDF would no longer enter Area A of the region to arrest Palestinian terror suspects.

But two PLO factions, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), as well as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, have all trashed the idea.

PLO official Ahmed Majdalani said that he does not see a difference between the new government and that of former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visa vis the peace process. “The Palestinians’ task now should be to expose the new Israeli government and its measures,” he said.

Tayseer Khaled, member of the PLO Executive Committee and a senior DFLP official, said it reminded him of the policy of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, “which was based on deceiving the Palestinians and the world by calling for the continuation of dialogue between the two parties and showing the world that a peace process is taking place under the auspices of the US.”