NYC to Offer Financial Bonus for Vaccine Referrals

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the opening of the Broadway vaccination site in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2021. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

As an incentive to encourage people to go get vaccinated, New York City will partner with community organizations to gain $100 for every person referred to get their first shot at a city-run site.

The ‘NYC Vaccine Referral Bonus’ will work with community and faith-based organizations, including NYCHA tenant associations and local mutual aid groups, that have been involved in the city’s vaccine drive, and new organizations through coaching and online sign-ups.

“With summer upon us, we all want to bring back the city we love. The best way for New Yorkers to do that is to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “Through the NYC Referral Bonus program, we’re empowering New Yorkers in every neighborhood to be ambassadors for our city’s comeback by encouraging their friends and loved ones to get vaccinated.”

Organizations can sign up online starting Wednesday. They will be expected to provide an overview of their experience serving their local communities for city review.

When an individual is directed to a vaccine site from a community organization, the referral organization will be credited $100 and can receive up to $20,000 from 200 referrals.

“Vaccination is about the health of individuals and communities,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “Social networks are a critical component to reaching New Yorkers and this effort recognizes that a successful campaign depends on good neighbors.”

