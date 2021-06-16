Netanyahu’s Lawyers Ask for Trial to Be Postponed Until After Chagim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 5:23 am |

Former CEO of Walla news website Ilan Yeshua arrives for his testimony at in the case against former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Yerushalayim on Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s attorneys on Wednesday asked the court to postpone his trial until after the chagim in September.

The lawyers claim the postponement would allow them enough time to study the trial material in Case 4000 that will likely be passed on to them in about two weeks, which details correspondence of former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua with other politicians.

The judges in the trial last week ordered prosecutors to give his defense team more investigatory materials from Yeshua’s phone.

“There are grounds for the defense’s claim that the investigatory materials sent to it were partial,” the judges wrote. “There is no dispute that this state of affairs must be fixed as soon as possible.”