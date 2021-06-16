Maimonides Medical Center to Open New Emergency Department

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:54 am |

Maimonides Medical Center will be opening a new stand-alone emergency department in the former Victory Memory Hospital site.

The site is located on 92nd Street and 7th Avenue, bordering the neighborhoods of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights, the Brooklyn Paper reported.

The hospital, which closed in 2006, was purchased in 2008 by SUNY Downstate and offered comprehensive ambulatory care but did not offer urgent or laboratory care. It is not yet clear if Maimonides is renting the site or has purchased it entirely from SUNY Downstate.

City Councilmember Justin Brannan, who represents Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights, tweeted that the development was “HUGE local healthcare news… Absolute game-changer for our community.”

Maimonides will host a groundbreaking ceremony at the hospital site on June 25.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com