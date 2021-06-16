Want up-to-the-
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
ו' תמוז תשפ"א
ו' תמוז תשפ"א
Community
Jewish Leaders in NY Discuss Hate-Crime Spike at FBI HQ
Jewish Leaders in NY Discuss Hate-Crime Spike at FBI HQ
A meeting was held at FBI headquarters in New York on Wednesday, with Jewish community activists and law enforcement officials, to discuss a recent spike in anti-Semitic attacks, and the possibility of the feederal government taking a more active role in bringing hate-crime charges against perpatrators. Participants (not all pictures) included: FBI Agents Eric Reese and Christopher Donohue, NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, David Heskiel, Abe Friedman, Joel Friedman, Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Yanky Meyer, Chesky Blau, Devorah Halbsertam, Larry Spiwak, Rabbi Michael Miller, David Pollack and Jack Kishk.
Photo credit: David Heskiel
