Yerushalayim -

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7:46 am |

Presidential candidate Isaac Herzog shakes hands with Yariv Levin, Speaker of the Knesset. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The presidential changing of the guard has been announced for July 7.

The transition ceremony to bring in Israel’s 11th president, President-elect Isaac Herzog will take place at the President’s Residence, where President Reuven Rivlin will formally and symbolically hand over the keys to Herzog.

Of the nation’s 11 presidents, Herzog is only the fourth to be born in Israel.