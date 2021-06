NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the Simhoni forest caused by incendiary balloons sent by Palestinian terrorists into southern Israel. June 15, 2021. (FLASH90)

For the second day in a row, Israeli firefighters battled fires in the southern Eshkol region that were sparked by incendiary balloons flown from Gaza.

Tensions between Hamas and Israel have risen, with the IDF conducting airstrikes on Gaza Wednesday morning in response to the balloons.

A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the fires were small and not dangerous.