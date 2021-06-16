CBS: Housing Prices in Israel Rise 5.6%

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 6:31 am |

Construction of new residential buildings in Ramat Beit Shemesh. (Lior Mizrahi/Flash90)

The Central Bureau of Statistic’s latest report sheds light on how Israel’s food and housing prices have changed within the last year.

According to data, the consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 0.4% in May 2021 alone. Significant increases were recorded with fresh fruit (13.7%), clothing (2.4%), and culture and entertainment (1.9%). On the other hand, a significant decrease was recorded with fresh vegetables (2.2%). Within a year, the CPI increased by 1.5%.

As for housing prices, there was a 1.0% increase between March and April 2021 and a 5.6% increase within the last 12 months. Prices mostly increased in the central district (7.5%), southern district (5.9%) and northern district (5.7%). A moderate increase was recorded in the other districts as well.