Poll Finds Hamas More Popular Than Ever Among Palestinians

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 12:51 pm |

Fires in southern Israel from Hamas incendiary balloons. (Field Security News)

The Hamas terrorist organization emerged the winner from last month’s conflict with Israel, among Palestinian respondents in a new poll released on Tuesday.

The poll, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that that 77% of Palestinians believe Hamas was victorious in its presumed role of defending Yerushalayim and its holy sites from Israeli desecrations. This, despite the devastation wrought in Gaza by IDF air strikes.

Hamas has apparently pulled far ahead of Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, as 53% of Palestinians believe Hamas is “most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” while only 14% said that of Fatah party, the poll said, confirming previous reports of Abbas’ deep unpopularity, made worse by his inaction while rockets were being fired from Gaza.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, in its latest bid for popularity, Hamas fired incendiary balloons at southern Israel, causing at least 20 fires, according to the Fire and Rescue Services.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian media published photos of terrorists preparing such balloons to launch towards Israel.

At least one explosive balloon was reported over southern Israel, with residents reporting that they saw and heard the balloon explode in the air, according to Israeli media.

Yesterday, the terror group threatened that it would resume such operations if the Flag March in Yerushalyim were to go ahead.