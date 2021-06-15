Israel Strikes Hamas in Gaza Following Arson Balloons

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6:56 pm |

Israel has struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after incendiary balloons from the enclave controlled by Hamas caused fires in Israel.

“Over the past day, arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the IDF said in a statement Tuesday night. “In response, a short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which were used as facilities and meeting sites for terror operatives in Hamas’ Khan Yunis and Gaza Brigades. The targets that were struck were used for terror activities.”

The statement said Hamas is “responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences for its actions.”

The IDF and Hamas engaged in an 11-day battle of rockets and missiles last month, begun on Yom Yerushalayim, though Israel had earlier postponed the “Flag March” traditionally held by right-wingers. The Flag March was held Tuesday.



The IDF statement Tuesday said Israel “is prepared for any scenario, including a resumption of hostilities, in the face of continuing terror activities from the Gaza Strip.”