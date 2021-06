YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:53 am |

The fires in the Gaza region, Tuesday. (Israel Fire and Rescue Department)

Firefighters from Fire and Rescue services for Israel Southern District, with the assistance of volunteer firefighters and the IDF, worked to extinguish two fires in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council area on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews worked to put out the fires and prevent the spread until control was achieved.

Ashkelon Fire Station Fire and Rescue Investigator Israel investigated the events and determined that the fires were most likely caused by incendiary balloons.