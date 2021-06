YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6:21 am |

Streaks of lights are seen from Ashkelon as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, last month. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Hamas launched three experimental projectiles into the sea ahead of the Yerushalayim Flag Day March, Channel 12 reported Tuesday.

On Monday, Hamas threatened that the flag march could spark a new round of conflict “to protect al-Aqsa and Jerusalem,” and called on all Arab-Israelis and Eastern Yerushalayim residents to confront those participating in the march, according to a report by Channel 13.