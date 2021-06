YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 5:06 am |

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday morning, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Austin congratulated Gantz on continuing his tenure as Defense Minister in the new government, while Gantz spoke about strengthening Israel’s security in face of threats in the region.

They also discussed the Iranian nuclear program and various normalization agreements.

Gantz thanked Austin for the support of the United States.