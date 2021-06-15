Former VP Pence Congratulates Netanyahu on Being ‘the Most Successful PM’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:34 am |

Then-Vice President Mike Pence with former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Yerushalayim.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, in a post on Monday night, welcomed the new Israeli government under Naftali Bennett. “Like every American, I welcome the new Israeli government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and look forward to working together to make the strong bond between our two great Nations even stronger. America Stands With Israel.”

He went on, congratulating former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on his 15 years of work as “the most successful Prime Minister in the history of the Jewish state.” He added, “Millions of Americans are grateful for your leadership in Israel & your dedication to strengthening the cherished Alliance between our two Nations.

“America Stands With Israel,” he concluded his tweet.