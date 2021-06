YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:31 am |

Nadav Argaman meets with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Tuesday. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Tuesday for the first working meeting with Shin Bet Chief Nadav Argaman at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim. At the request of the prime minister, Argaman’s term will be extended until October 2021

The Shin Bet presented Prime Minister Bennett with an intelligence overview of what was happening in the various arenas under the responsibility of the service.