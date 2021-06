YERUSHALAYIM -

In a tragic accident on Route 90 on Monday night, 22-year-old Shlomo Rottenberg, z”l, was killed in a collision with a truck.

The chassan, on his way to daven at kivrei tzaddikim just a week before his wedding, was a talmid at Yeshivas Shaarei Torah, and a Biala Chassid.

The levaya will take place from the Shamgar funeral parlor in Yerushalayim, passing the Biala beis medrash on Yaakovson St., on its way to Har Hamenuchos.

Yehi zichro baruch.