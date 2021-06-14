Vermont Becomes First State to Hit 80% Vaccinated

NEW YORK -

Vermont has become the first state in the United State to achieve the threshold of 80% of its eligible residents receiving at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican in the deep blue northeast state, said he would rescind all coronavirus restrictions due to the vaccine achievement, Axios reported.

Cases have declined by 34% and hospitalizations down by 78% in Vermont, which had lead the country in vaccinations.

12 states have at least 70% of its eligible residents vaccinated, and 64.4% of eligible American adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. President Joe Biden has set the goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4.

Less than half of adults living in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming have received at least one shot. The country is still hitting more than 1 million doses administered weekly, but that’s below the 3.3 million administered weekly in April.

