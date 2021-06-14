TSA: Airport Screening on Sunday Highest Since Pandemic

NEW YORK -

Monday, June 14, 2021 at 12:56 pm |

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. (REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo)

More than 2 million people passed through TSA screenings in American airports on Sunday, June 13, the highest number of travelers since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The TSA said it screened 2,097,433 travelers on Sunday, breaking the previous record, which was set on Friday, the Hill reported.

Easing restrictions, millions of people vaccinated, and the warm weather have all combined as domestic travel picks up after months of pandemic travel restrictions. Airlines are adding more flights to their schedules, and a pilot recently found a note more than a year later after it was left by a pilot parking a plane in March 2020 as nearly all flight halted.

In an anticipation, the TSA is hiring more employees amidst the possibility of staff shortages in more than 130 airports.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com