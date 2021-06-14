Regev Gets in a Parting Word for Yehuda and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 14, 2021 at 12:32 pm |

During the ceremonial changeover on Monday, outgoing Transportation Minister Miri Regev told her successor Merav Michaeli, that she’s glad a woman is replacing her in the ministry.

“I’m glad that another woman is entering what was once considered the male domain,” Regev said, according to The Times of Israel.

In other respects, Regev is apparently less glad that the incoming minister is the head of the Labor party, and on the other end of Israel’s political spectrum from the right-wing Regev.

Regav reportedly also said that she hopes the reports that Michaeli plans “to cut budgets for [transportation in] Yehuda and Shomron are not correct.”

No response from Michaeli was reported.

Michaeli was quoted as saying last week that she intends to cancel 1.5 billion shekels ($462 million) budgeted for improving roads in Yehuda and Shomron.